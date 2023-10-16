Man arrested in viral Center City bike attack video has bail upped to $4 million

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office has upped the bail for the man who was arrested for allegedly smashing a woman's rear windshield in Center City earlier this month. The incident was captured on video and went viral on social media.

According to the DA's Office, 26-year-old Cody Heron's bail has increased from $1 million to $4 million in total Monday.

The $4 million bail comes as the DA's Office is charging $1 million per victim case.

The young mother who was attacked in the video was identified as Nikki Bullock. The night of the incident she was driving in her car with her 2-year-old and 5-year-old children in the backseat with her girlfriend in the front seat.

Bullock's car was stopped at a red light at 1400 Penn Square when a bunch of motorbikes surrounded her car.

Heron ran his bike into Bullock's car door, which led to a verbal confrontation between the two. Police said Heron then got off his bike and eventually hopped on top of her car and smashed her windshield.

Heron, 26, was charged with possession of an instrument of crime, recklessly endangering another person and multiple counts of aggravated assault, the Philadelphia DA's office said in a press conference on Oct. 4.

While Heron was in his arraignment that same day, the DA's Office said they were going to request a very high bail.