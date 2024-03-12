More than 50 people arrested during cockfighting bust in Galloway Township, New Jersey

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ (CBS) -- Dozens of people from Pennsylvania and New Jersey are facing criminal charges after a massive cockfighting ring bust in Galloway Township.

Galloway Township Police said on Facebook that officers with the department's Humane Law Enforcement Officer Unit carried out the bust after executing a search warrant at a home on the 300 block of South Bremen Avenue on Saturday, March 9.

At the home, police said they located "an elaborate cockfighting operation that included a constructed cockfighting ring, spectator style seating, and numerous cockfighting 'kits.'"

About 50 roosters were found in crates, storage boxes and bags all around the arena in "various degrees of health," police said. The roosters were relocated, and the department said four dogs found on the property were seized and turned over to animal control.

In total, 51 people were arrested at the scene. Galloway Township Police said the homeowner was charged with numerous animal cruelty offenses, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, destruction of evidence and resisting arrest.

More than $37,000 in cash was also found at the home.

In 2023, Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy introduced the bipartisan Fighting Inhumane Gambling and High-Risk Animal Trafficking (FIGHT) Act. The bill would expand protections under the Animal Welfare Act by banning broadcasting and gambling on animal fights and stopping the transport of certain mature roosters through U.S. mail.

The FIGHT Act was read and referred to the Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry on May 10, 2023, but according to Congress.gov, hasn't recorded any action since.

In February, the Bucks County SPCA took in nearly 50 animals after police in Plumstead Township broke up an active cockfight happening inside a two-car garage. The SPCA said most of the 25 people in the crowd fled, but police detained a man found carrying a bag containing steroids, artificial metal spurs, string and other things used in cockfighting.