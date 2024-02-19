Nearly 50 birds rescued, one person arrested after cockfighting ring uncovered in Doylestown

THON, Warrington fire and other headlines: Digital Brief for Feb. 19, 2024

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – The Bucks County SPCA took in nearly 50 animals from the scene of a cockfight in Bucks County Sunday afternoon, and one person was arrested, the SPCA said.

Plumstead Township Police responded to an active cockfight involving two roosters in a two-car garage with a crowd of about 25 people, according to a statement posted by the SPCA. Police received an anonymous tip about the fight.

Most people in the crowd fled the scene, but police detained Cesar Cordova-Morales, who was carrying a bag containing steroids, artificial metal spurs, string and other things used in cockfighting, according to the SPCA. Cordova-Morales has been arraigned and is being held at Bucks County Jail on $50,000 bail.

Police called the SPCA to the scene, where staff found two bloodied roosters, 46 other birds and four dead roosters. The SPCA said its team relocated all of the animals to a safe place by Sunday evening and will continue to care for them throughout the investigation.

"Many of the roosters had had their combs and wattles cut off, a common practice with birds used for fighting. Other roosters were found to have injuries and deep puncture wounds likely the result of fighting," the SPCA said in a statement.

Possession and sale of animals for fighting is a felony in Pennsylvania, according to the Humane Society.

"It is hard to believe that people can be so cruel as to raise and fight animals to the death for amusement and personal gain," Bucks County SPCA executive director Linda Reider said in the statement. "We will remain tireless in our efforts to bring those responsible to justice while we care for these injured and abused animals."