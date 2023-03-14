Tiger Woods building golf education center in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tiger Woods is teaming up with the Cobbs Creek Foundation to help teach children in Philadelphia.

The golf legend announced the Tiger Woods Foundation will build an education center on the Cobbs Creek Golf Club campus in West Philadelphia.

When it opens next year, the center will help teach students about STEM education and prepare them for college.

Woods will also help build a short golf course at Cobbs Creek Golf Course to help children learn to play the game.

"It's incredible for us to be able to expand what we're doing, not just in the Southern California region, but now to go bi-coastal...now to be able to create that in Philadelphia," Woods said in a video provided by the foundation.