Watch CBS News
Local News

Tiger Woods building golf education center in Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Tiger Woods building golf education center in West Philadelphia
Tiger Woods building golf education center in West Philadelphia 00:41

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tiger Woods is teaming up with the Cobbs Creek Foundation to help teach children in Philadelphia.

The golf legend announced the Tiger Woods Foundation will build an education center on the Cobbs Creek Golf Club campus in West Philadelphia.

When it opens next year, the center will help teach students about STEM education and prepare them for college.

Woods will also help build a short golf course at Cobbs Creek Golf Course to help children learn to play the game.

"It's incredible for us to be able to expand what we're doing, not just in the Southern California region, but now to go bi-coastal...now to be able to create that in Philadelphia," Woods said in a video provided by the foundation.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on March 14, 2023 / 12:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.