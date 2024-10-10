Pennsylvania school bus struck by gunfire; shooting under investigation, officials say

Strip mall along Bristol Pike in Bensalem destroyed by fire | Digital Brief

A Coatesville Area School District bus was struck by gunfire Thursday afternoon, Chester County officials said. No one was injured in the shooting.

The incident happened at the intersection of Hope Avenue and Madison Street at around 2:30 p.m. in Coatesville.

"No child should be subjected to gunfire on a school bus. This is an active, high-priority investigation," the Coatesville Police Department and Chester County District Attorney's Office said in a joint statement.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Coatesville City Police Department at 610-384-2300.