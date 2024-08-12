City of Philadelphia's "Hiring Bus" hitting the streets to help people find jobs
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The City of Philadelphia's new Hiring Bus is hitting the streets to help residents across the city find employment.
According to the city, the mobile recruitment center will appear at multiple community events around Philadelphia, where people can learn about open Civil Service positions and the application process, and even apply for jobs on the spot.
Applicants can also have their resumes reviewed and get tips for the interviewing process.
Upcoming Hiring Bus events
The Hiring Bus is making stops at the following events in the coming weeks:
- National Night Out on August 13, at the Fox Chase Playground (500 Rhawn St.)
- Neighborhood Block Party on August 17, at 6400 Ogantz Ave
- 35th Police District Unity Day on September 7, at 5500 N. Broad St.
According to their website, the City of Philadelphia is currently hiring for more than 120 open positions.
If you can't make it to one of the upcoming Hiring Bus events, there are a number of information sessions happening in August for people interested in working for the city.
City Jobs Information Session at Widener Library
- Tuesday, August 13
- 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- 2808 W. Lehigh Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 9121
City Jobs Information Session at Lillian Marrero Library
- Thursday, August 15
- 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- 601 W. Lehigh Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19134
B.E.T. Expo
- Saturday, August 17
- 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM
- 1700 Lindley Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19141
Neighborhood Block Party
- Saturday, August 17
- 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
- 6400 Block of Ogantz Ave Philadelphia, PA 19126
City Jobs Information Session at the Kensington Library
- Tuesday, August 20
- 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- 104 W. Dauphin Street, Philadelphia, PA 19133
Covenant House Back to School Wellness Fair
- Friday, August 23
- 11:00 AM – 3:30 PM
- 251 E Bringhurst Street Philadelphia, PA 19144
City Jobs Information Session at the Cecil B. Moore Library
- Tuesday, August 27
- 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
- 2320 Cecil B. Moore Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19121
City Jobs Information Session at the McPherson Square Library
- Thursday, August 29
- 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- 601 E. Indiana Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19134
City Jobs Information Session at the Richmond Library
- Thursday, August 29
- 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
- 2987 Almond St, Philadelphia, PA 19134