City of Philadelphia's "Hiring Bus" hitting the streets to help people find jobs

City of Philadelphia launches new "Hiring Bus" to help people find jobs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The City of Philadelphia's new Hiring Bus is hitting the streets to help residents across the city find employment.

According to the city, the mobile recruitment center will appear at multiple community events around Philadelphia, where people can learn about open Civil Service positions and the application process, and even apply for jobs on the spot.

Applicants can also have their resumes reviewed and get tips for the interviewing process.

Upcoming Hiring Bus events

The Hiring Bus is making stops at the following events in the coming weeks:

National Night Out on August 13, at the Fox Chase Playground (500 Rhawn St.)

on August 13, at the Fox Chase Playground (500 Rhawn St.) Neighborhood Block Party on August 17, at 6400 Ogantz Ave

on August 17, at 6400 Ogantz Ave 35th Police District Unity Day on September 7, at 5500 N. Broad St.

According to their website, the City of Philadelphia is currently hiring for more than 120 open positions.

If you can't make it to one of the upcoming Hiring Bus events, there are a number of information sessions happening in August for people interested in working for the city.

City Jobs Information Session at Widener Library

Tuesday, August 13

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

2808 W. Lehigh Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 9121

City Jobs Information Session at Lillian Marrero Library

Thursday, August 15

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

601 W. Lehigh Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19134

B.E.T. Expo

Saturday, August 17

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

1700 Lindley Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19141

Neighborhood Block Party

Saturday, August 17

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

6400 Block of Ogantz Ave Philadelphia, PA 19126

City Jobs Information Session at the Kensington Library

Tuesday, August 20

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

104 W. Dauphin Street, Philadelphia, PA 19133

Covenant House Back to School Wellness Fair

Friday, August 23

11:00 AM – 3:30 PM

251 E Bringhurst Street Philadelphia, PA 19144

City Jobs Information Session at the Cecil B. Moore Library

Tuesday, August 27

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

2320 Cecil B. Moore Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19121

City Jobs Information Session at the McPherson Square Library

Thursday, August 29

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

601 E. Indiana Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19134

City Jobs Information Session at the Richmond Library

Thursday, August 29

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

2987 Almond St, Philadelphia, PA 19134