Watch CBS News
Local News

How to get paid for picking up illegally dumped tires with Philadelphia's Tire Round-up Program

By Taleisha Newbill, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia's Tire Round-up Program hopes to help keep the city clean
Philadelphia's Tire Round-up Program hopes to help keep the city clean 00:32

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — How would you like to get paid for helping clean up your neighborhood?

Philadelphia is offering community groups money to get rid of tires that were illegally dumped across the city with the Tire Round-up Program.

Here's how it works: Block captains and community groups need to register with the city to participate in the program and then you'll get paid 50 cents for every tire you bring to a drop-off site starting July 27.

Registration is limited to the first 150 community groups each year, and each group can collect a maximum of 1,000 tires.

Here is how to register for the program:

  1. Identify a Tire Round-up coordinator within your group.
  2. Call the Philadelphia More Beautiful Committee at (215) 685-3981 to request an agreement form.
  3. Complete the agreement form. Fill out and email the form to tireroundup@phila.gov to register. You must include proof of your group's federal tax ID number and designation as a 501(c)(3) as part of registration.
  4. Philadelphia More Beautiful Committee will notify you if you can participate.
Taleisha Newbill

Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.