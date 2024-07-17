How to get paid for picking up illegally dumped tires with Philadelphia's Tire Round-up Program

Philadelphia's Tire Round-up Program hopes to help keep the city clean

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — How would you like to get paid for helping clean up your neighborhood?

Philadelphia is offering community groups money to get rid of tires that were illegally dumped across the city with the Tire Round-up Program.

Here's how it works: Block captains and community groups need to register with the city to participate in the program and then you'll get paid 50 cents for every tire you bring to a drop-off site starting July 27.

Registration is limited to the first 150 community groups each year, and each group can collect a maximum of 1,000 tires.

Here is how to register for the program:

Identify a Tire Round-up coordinator within your group. Call the Philadelphia More Beautiful Committee at (215) 685-3981 to request an agreement form. Complete the agreement form. Fill out and email the form to tireroundup@phila.gov to register. You must include proof of your group's federal tax ID number and designation as a 501(c)(3) as part of registration. Philadelphia More Beautiful Committee will notify you if you can participate.