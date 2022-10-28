Watch CBS News
City funds extended hotel stay for evacuated Lindley Towers residents

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The city of Philadelphia says it has stepped in to help extend the hotel stays of displaced residents of Lindley Towers. That is the building that partially collapsed in Logan more than a month ago.

According to the city, residents staying at hotels were asked last minute by the owner of Lindley Towers to vacate their hotel rooms by 11 a.m. Friday. 

The city says it is paying for residents to stay through Wednesday.

Community legal services have asked a court to step in on behalf of the tenants.

First published on October 28, 2022 / 5:58 PM

