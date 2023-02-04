City declares Code Blue as brutal cold descends on region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The city declared a Code Blue this weekend as brutal cold descended on our region - the coldest air since Christmas.

Not everyone has access to the proper cold-weather clothing and resources.

The city's homeless population is among the most vulnerable on frigid mornings.

The city's Office of Homeless Services activated the Code Blue, meaning they'll be providing additional services for those experiencing homelessness.

That includes opening up warming centers, making more beds available, and keeping communication lines open 24/7.

The director says they have enough beds at their 35 shelters to provide warmth and safety to anyone who needs it.

And they'll work with the city and fire department to make sure everyone stays safe.

"The planning for this started months and months ago," said Liz Hersh, director of the city's Office of Homeless Services. "Winter comes every year. We've added several hundred additional beds for the winter. We work hand-in-glove. They'll alert us if there's people out there...we're the social workers in the crowd, so we'll work together with them."

If you're out and about this morning or during the day today, and you see someone in need of shelter, call the city's outreach hotline at 215-232-1984.