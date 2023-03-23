City council votes to override position for public safety director
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- So, will the city of Philadelphia create a new position for a public safety director?
Voters will now get the final say during the May primary.
On Thursday, city council members voted to override Mayor Jim Kenney's veto of a bill that would create the position.
City council unanimously passed the bill earlier this month.
The public safety director would oversee police, fire, prisons and other safety-related departments.
