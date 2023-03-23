Watch CBS News
Local News

City council votes to override position for public safety director

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

City council votes to override position for public safety director
City council votes to override position for public safety director 00:23

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- So, will the city of Philadelphia create a new position for a public safety director?

Voters will now get the final say during the May primary.

On Thursday, city council members voted to override Mayor Jim Kenney's veto of a bill that would create the position.

City council unanimously passed the bill earlier this month.

The public safety director would oversee police, fire, prisons and other safety-related departments.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on March 23, 2023 / 6:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.