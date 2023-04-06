Cinnaminson, N.J. still cleaning up after tornado damage

CINNAMINSON, N.J. (CBS) -- Many people are still cleaning up after nine confirmed tornadoes touched down in our area last Saturday.

CBS News Philadelphia was in Cinnaminson on Monday and since then the landscape still looks the same.

Downed trees line the roadway and remain stuck in people's yards.

In Bill Thompson's yard, the tornado uprooted a tree and much of the ground around it, snapped a metal fence, and just missed his house.

Thompson's lived in the neighborhood for decades and says he's never seen damage from a tornado like this before.

A tornado, one of nine that hit the region Saturday, uprooted this tree and snapped a metal fence in Cinnaminson, New Jersey. CBS News Philadelphia

While he says he's lucky his house wasn't damaged, it comes at a price.

"It's not a cheap endeavor, and none of this is covered by insurance because it didn't touch any structures," Thompson said. "And the one who suffered the most is my poor dog, cause the fence went down, he can't run around by himself anymore."

When we asked Thompson about the storms coming in Thursday night, he immediately said he doesn't even want to think about it.