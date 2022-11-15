Watch CBS News
Watch Live: Kenney updates on 2022 Philly Holiday Experience

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The mayor and City Representative Sheila Hess will join stakeholders to kick off the Philly Holiday Experience, showcasing holiday destinations and events across the city this holiday season, like the ice rink at Dilworth Park.

  • What: Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announces updates on the 2022 Philly Holiday Experience.
  • Date: Nov. 15, 2022
  • Time: 11:00 a.m.
  • Location: East Market, 1100 Market St, Philadelphia, PA
  • Online stream: Live on CBSPhiladelphia.com and in the stream above.
First published on November 15, 2022 / 7:44 AM

