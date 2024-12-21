People get into the holiday spirit as Philadelphia transformed into a Winter Wonderland at Christmas Village

People get into the holiday spirit as snowflakes, dusting fell across Philadelphia

Philadelphia was transformed into a Winterland Wonderland.

As the snow fell Friday night, it made the city look extra magical. It was the perfect surprise for many out enjoying the Christmas festivities.

CBS News Philadelphia found one family on a Christmas trolley enjoying each other's company.

"It's taking us place to place and we are just enjoying the time together," said Adalie Clothier of Vorhees. "We all have been saying it's feels like a Christmas miracle because we all just love the snow, so it's so great to have it snowing," she said.

Others who enjoyed the Christmas Village at LOVE Park say the snow made their trip extra special too.

"This snow makes it so Christmasy," said Richard Woodville of Devon, Pa.

Philadelphia International Airports anticipates over 1.3 million travelers this holiday travel season

PHL anticipates more than 1.3 million people will be in and out of the airport between Friday and Jan. 4.

Amidst the cold, wet, rainy and at times snowy weather Friday night, travelers left and arrived at PHL ahead of next week's holidays.

Jack Benson was flying from Los Angeles to his family in Doylestown…conversely, Alfredo and Veronica returned from a cruise and an overnight stay in Miami to this nasty weather.

Most travelers experienced relatively smooth sailing so to speak until we met a couple trying to get to San Francisco.

"The weather delayed us. Our gate changed about 14 times in the span of 15 minutes," said Audrey McHale. "We missed both possible flights that we could of made in order to get to California.