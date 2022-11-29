Watch CBS News
2 men broke into tent at Christmas Village at Dilworth Park: Police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are looking for two men who were seen entering a tent at the Christmas Village at Dilworth Park after hours. Police say the incident happened Friday around 4:45 a.m. 

Surveillance video shows one of the suspects entering the Philly Makers tent while the other waited outside with a cart.

Police say they then left the scene.

The suspects are wanted on suspicion of commercial burglary, although it's unclear if anything was taken. 

The incident was not the only disruption to areas celebrating the holiday season. On Monday, someone vandalized the Christmas tree at the Bridesburg Recreation Center in Northeast Philadelphia.

First published on November 29, 2022 / 12:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

