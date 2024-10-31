Christmas tree growers in Pennsylvania concerned about record-breaking drought

It's been 33 days without a single drop of rain. The worsening drought could have an effect on our holidays.

Christmas tree growers like Randy Bates are getting worried about this record dry stretch. Bates is the owner of Arasapha Farm, which grows 25,000 Christmas trees, including Douglas fir and Norway spruce.

While some of the trees are as tall as 22 feet, the youngest ones which are only two feet tall are most vulnerable to drought. Bates referred to the newly planted trees as transplants.

"The drought affects the transplants we put in the spring," Bates said. "That's the one that's going to hurt. Next year, they might only grow half the height they normally grow."

Despite the record dry stretch, Bates said the trees are retaining their needles well.

"For the droughts in the growing season, that's when you have a real problem," Bates said. "The growing season was perfect."

Bates said one of the biggest problems with the drought is the dust it has been creating on the farm. Employees have to spray the roads with water to keep the dust down.

Tim O'Connor is the Executive Director of the National Christmas Tree Association, a trade group representing 4,000 businesses in the industry. He said he doesn't think the drought will have an effect on the price of Christmas trees this year.

"While drought can have some impact locally, the Christmas tree industry is generally not overall affected by regional droughts," O'Connor said.

O'Connor said the trees come from all over the country, including places that aren't having a drought. As for Bates, he is glad to hear rain is finally in the forecast.

"Any little bit helps," Bates said.

He looks forward to serving families getting ready to celebrate the holiday. The farm will welcome visitors to cut down their own Christmas trees the week before Thanksgiving.