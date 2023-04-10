Christiana Mall shooting: Police release surveillance video of 3 suspects

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- Delaware State Police released surveillance video of three suspects wanted in last weekend's shooting at the Christiana Mall in Newark.

The shooting happened inside the food court Saturday night just before 6:45 p.m.

Police say three male suspects confronted an 18-year-old male as he was exiting the food court. The three suspects began to physically assault the victim, which led to two friends of the victim joining the fight.

Authorities say one of the suspects removed a handgun from his waistband and began to fire multiple rounds. The shots hit the first victim and his friend, a 16-year-old male. They were both struck in by three rounds in the torso and lower extremities, according to police.

The third person shot, an 18-year-old, was standing on the sidewalk outside the entrance when he was shot once in the lower extremity. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while the other two were placed on stable condition.

The suspects fled the mall after the shooting, police say.

Five others suffered non-shooting injuries during the incident.

Christiana Mall was been closed since the shooting, but it reopened Monday.

Mall officials showed CBS News Philadelphia some of the items left behind by people running for safety. Items included shopping bags, car keys and purses. Anyone looking to pick up their belongings can come by next to the Apple Store until 8 p.m. Monday.

A young woman who left her car keys and wallet described the terrifying moments she saw a crowd of people running for their lives.

"I saw people running outside the store and everybody just starts pushing and sprinting and nobody really knows what's happening," Sage Cimalore said. "But I've been through shootings two other times before this and I'm only 18."

"I didn't know what was going on," Avera Penny said, "and I didn't even know what to do. I didn't even know where I was going."