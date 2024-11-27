Philadelphia nonprofit Chosen 300 Ministries hosts Thanksgiving feast for nearly 200 people

Chosen 300 Ministries hosts Thanksgiving feast for the homeless, people in need

Chosen 300 Ministries in Philadelphia is making sure families don't go hungry for the holiday. On Wednesday, the organization hosted a Thanksgiving feast for the homeless and people in need and will feed about 200 people.

The labor of love on Thanksgiving is part of a year-round, six-days-a-week effort for the nonprofit to feed homeless and hungry families. But giving back this time of the year is especially important.

"We go home on Thanksgiving and be able to have on our own spread in our homes but a lot of these folks have no place to go," Brian Jenkins, the executive director of Chosen 300 Ministries, said. "So if we can give them hope for their journey through the good news of Jesus Christ, but also fill their hungry stomachs, that's what we want to do tonight."

Jenkins is a man who comes from humble beginnings. He calls it a blessing to be able to provide a meal for people a day before Thanksgiving

"I was an orphan here in Philadelphia," Jenkins said. "I was in Stenton Child Center, grew up in foster care. Someone gave their life for me, and shared with me, so I can be successful, so I can make it, so now I am paying it forward to extend that love and kindness to somebody else."

The food for the feast was donated a Philadelphia restaurant called Bleu Brook Soul.

Serena Spearman works there and also donated her time to serve the meals.

"I'm just so blessed to be a part of making their life better," Spearman said.

Chosen 300 Ministries will also be throwing a post-Thanksgiving feast a day after the holiday at the nonprofit's Lancaster Avenue location.