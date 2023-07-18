Barking dog credited with helping capture escaped Pennsylvania inmate Michael Burham

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A barking dog is being credited with helping capture of Pennsylvania escaped inmate Michael Burham.

Ron and Cindy Ecklund said they came face to face with the suspected killer Saturday.

They said they were sitting on their patio in Warren County when their chocolate lab, Tucker, ran down to the creek that runs along their backyard. The couple followed the dog in their golf cart and saw Burham and called 911.

Burham was then "tracked through the woods" and captured by multiple officers — including U.S. Marshals, U.S. Border Patrol agents and state police — a little before 6 p.m., about two hours after he was spotted, according to Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens.

At the time of his escape, Burham was being held on arson and burglary charges, and is a suspect in a homicide investigation, police said. He was also "associated" with the carjacking and kidnapping of a local couple that occurred in May.

Warren County spokesperson Cecile Stelter told reporters the day after his escape that Burham "elevated himself" onto "a piece of exercise equipment," and then used "bedsheets that he tied together" to climb down from the roof and escape.

Bivens had previously described Burham as a "self-taught survivalist with military experience."

The couple said Tucker has a big steak dinner in his future.