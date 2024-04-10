Girl injured in shooting near North Philadelphia McDonald's: police

Car flips after police chase, TV/movie shoot in Queen Village and a meat heist | Digital Brief

Car flips after police chase, TV/movie shoot in Queen Village and a meat heist | Digital Brief

Car flips after police chase, TV/movie shoot in Queen Village and a meat heist | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A child was shot in North Philadelphia Wednesday evening, police said.

The girl was transported to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children after she was shot in the leg in the parking lot of the McDonald's at Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue around 6:17 p.m., police said.

The girl is in stable condition, according to police.

Chopper 3 captured the scene, where several police vehicles were seen near the McDonald's.

Chopper 3