Girl injured in shooting near North Philadelphia McDonald's: police

By Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A child was shot in North Philadelphia Wednesday evening, police said. 

The girl was transported to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children after she was shot in the leg in the parking lot of the McDonald's at Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue around 6:17 p.m., police said. 

The girl is in stable condition, according to police.

Chopper 3 captured the scene, where several police vehicles were seen near the McDonald's. 

First published on April 10, 2024 / 6:56 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

