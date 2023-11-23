Chester County pup wins "Best in Show" at 2023 National Dog Show

OAKS, Pa. (CBS) -- The hometown canine takes the crown!

A pint-sized pup from Chester County, Pennsylvania, was deemed Best in Show at the 2023 National Dog Show during the Thanksgiving telecast, beating out nearly 2,000 dogs from 199 breeds for the honor.

Stache, a Sealyham Terrier from Cochranville, is the No. 2-ranked Terrier and No. 12-ranked All-Breed show dog in the country.

"He just gave a wonderful performance," Stache's handler and owner Margery Good of Goodspice Kennels said. "He stretched those little short legs of his and flew around this ring."

The Sealyham Terrier, "Stache," delivered a hometown victory, winning Best In Show at the Kennel Club of Philadelphia's prestigious National Dog Show Presented by Purina. Stache is handled by prominent owner/breeder/handler Margery Good of Goodspice Kennels in Cochranville, Chester County. Maggie Fan/National Dog Show

Good previously guided Stache to victory at the Montgomery County Kennel Club Terrier Show last month.

"Now that the show has aired, we are so thrilled to say Stache won his 49th Best in Show at the National Dog Show!" Goodspice Kennels wrote on Facebook. "Thank you to all of Stache's fans, we and Stache very much appreciate your support on this ride. Good Boy Stache!!"

Owner/handler Margery Good of Cochranville, Pennsylvania, bringing her champion Sealyham Terrier, "Stache," to win Best In Show at the Kennel Club of Philadelphia's prestigious National Dog Show Presented by Purina, held at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pa. Maggie Fan/National Dog Show.

Second place, or Reserve Best in Show, also went to a local dog-handler duo. A Dalmatian named Pumpkin and his handler Michael Scott from East Brunswick, New Jersey, clinched the Non-Sporting Group before moving onto the Best in Show contest.

The 2023 National Dog Show Group winners are as follows:

Terrier: Best in Show winner Stache, a Sealyham Terrier of Cochranville, Pennsylvania

Non-Sporting: Reserve Best in Show winner Pumpkin, a Dalmatian of East Brunswick, New Jersey

Sporting: A Chesapeake Bay Retriever named "M" of Alexandria, Ohio

Working: An Azawahk named "Yaro" of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Herding: A German Shepherd Dog named "Heathcliff" of Jasper, Georgia.

Toy: A Shih Tzu named "Comet" from Monclova, Ohio.

Last year, a then-4-year-old French Bulldog named Winston took home Best in Show. The show happened Saturday and was telecast Thursday.