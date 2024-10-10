Pennsylvania father, 2 sons charged with poaching dozens of trophy bucks in Chester, Delaware counties

A father and his two sons are facing more than 70 charges following a multi-year investigation into a poaching ring that killed dozens of trophy bucks in Chester and Delaware counties.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced charges against the three family members on Oct. 8.

Seventy-year-old Carl Nelson III, of West Chester, is charged with 35 counts, including a first-degree misdemeanor that, if convicted, is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

His sons Carroll Nelson IV and Mark Nelson, both 40, face 11 and 25 charges respectively. Carroll is also looking at a first-degree misdemeanor, while Mark's charges include a third-degree felony that carries a penalty of up to seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine.

Each could lose their hunting license if convicted.

The PA Game Commission said an investigation began back in 2022 after the agency received a tip from another hunter about the "unlawful taking of large whitetail bucks" over a span of several years. The agency said deer were taken out of season, at night and over the limit of one buck per hunter per year.

About 50 mounts and antler sets, most of which were trophy class, were seized from the three family members, the game commission said. Pennsylvania's big game records are based off the measuring system of the Boone and Crockett Club, which looks at both symmetry and size.

Investigators are looking into whether or not more people were involved in the poaching ring.

Anyone with information on this poaching case or other wildlife crimes can contact the Game Commission at 1-833-PGC-HUNT or 1-833-PGC-WILD, or call can the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001.