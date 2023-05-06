Chester community honor 2 boys fatally struck by Amtrak train at vigil

Chester community comes together to honor 2 children who was fatally struck by Amtrak train

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- The community of Chester came together tonight to honor the memory of two young boys who were struck and killed by an Amtrak train last week.

Hundreds gathered at Memorial Park in Chester Friday to mourn, remember and celebrate nine-year-old Jahad Atkinson and 12-year-old Ahyir Womack who was struck and killed by an Amtrak train just hundreds of feet from the site of the vigil last Saturday, April 29.

"What today is about, it's about unity," Fred Green, vice president of Chester Upland School District said. "It's about us coming together as a community and showing both families how much we love them and we support them."

"We're great people," Councilperson Elizabeth Williams said. "We love each other and we are going to do everything that we can to help these young people out. Talk to them, love them. Give them more love, it's never enough love for them."

We also spoke to several of Atkinson's family members.

"I watched that little boy grow up," Uncle Jamar Atkinson said. "Even changed some of his diapers from time to time, I even babysit him. Loved when he come over. Used to play catch with him."

We asked how they will and want Jahad to be remembered.

"His smile," Great Aunt Shawn Atkinson said. "His bright eyes, in the mirror, that was him. He loved himself, trust me he did. He was a good boy all and all. He's going to be truly missed."

"Lovely boy. Understandable," Grandfather David Jones said. "Listens very well. Loved football, loved to be around me and I'ma miss him."

The massive showing of support for both boys touched all in attendance.

"Feel really good," Jahad's friend Jadon Spencer said. "Cause they raised him, raised him up.