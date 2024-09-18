Cherry Hill Wawa closing after more than 50 years on Route 70

Skimming devices found at Wawa locations in Sussex County, Delaware, state police say

Skimming devices found at Wawa locations in Sussex County, Delaware, state police say

Skimming devices found at Wawa locations in Sussex County, Delaware, state police say

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- It's the end of an era for Wawa coffee and sandwich runs on Route 70 in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

After 51 years, the Wawa location at 1110 Marlton Pike East is set to close on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

In a statement shared with CBS News Philadelphia, the company said the decision to close the store was made after an "extensive evaluation."

"While this was a very difficult decision to make, we have determined that this store cannot deliver the experience customers deserve or continue to meet performance expectations," the statement continued. "Over the years, our product offerings and services have changed and whenever possible we expand, relocate or modernize our older stores to meet our current offer and standards rather than close them. We have considered options, but have determined it is just not feasible for us to do so here."

The Route 70 Cherry Hill location does not sell gasoline.

The first Wawa Food Market opened in 1964 in Pennsylvania, and according to the company, saw its first stores open in New Jersey and Delaware by 1969. The Cherry Hill location first opened in 1973, ranking it among the oldest locations in the state.

Wawa said all employees working at the Cherry Hill store have been offered jobs at other locations.

Mostly recently, Wawa opened new stores in Logan Township and Penns Grove.