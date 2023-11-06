Cherelle Parker, David Oh make final pitch to voters ahead of Election Day in Philadelphia

Cherelle Parker, David Oh make last pitch to voters before Election Day

Cherelle Parker, David Oh make last pitch to voters before Election Day

Cherelle Parker, David Oh make last pitch to voters before Election Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Democrat Cherelle Parker and Republican David Oh made their last pitch to voters on Monday before Election Day.

At the Second Mount Zion Baptist Church in West Philadelphia, Parker joined members of the clergy, thanking them for their support and urging voters to get their "souls to the polls."

RELATED: Election 2023 guide: What to know for Pennsylvania, New Jersey general elections

"No one should expect me to walk like, talk like, act like, think like, govern like any other people who has served as mayor of this city," Parker said. "Because not one of them has ever been like me."

Parker emerged from a deep Democratic primary field to cement her spot in Tuesday's race. She said what the city needs right now is a unifier.

"Working at the local, state and federal government with the business community and philanthropic community on our side, we will bring some hope and pride back to our city," Parker said.

RELATED: Cherelle Parker wants to make Philadelphia "safest, cleanest, greenest big city" in US

Parker enters Tuesday's race as a heavy favorite. But Oh is also feeling confident because he believes Parker has been absent on the campaign trail.

"We're missing an opponent," Oh said. "That's the main thing that's stood out. I mean, it's just a bizarre situation."

Meanwhile, Oh said he's spent months on the ground talking with voters, helping him understand people's needs. And in the heavily Democratic city, Oh believes he's been able to build support across party lines.

"It's not that they like Republicans," Oh said. "They just want someone who will deliver to them what they should have had all along."

RELATED: David Oh vies to become Philadelphia's first Republican mayor since 1952

On Tuesday, voters will decide who leads the city for at least the next four years. And both of these candidates believe they're the right people to bring change to City Hall.

"People want toes stepped on," Oh said. "They want someone in the mayor's office who is not part of the existing status quo."

"The vision is clear, now we've got to bring the best and brightest people together who share in that vision to ensure that it's implemented," Parker said.