Man charged after fight at SEPTA station ended with man fatally struck by train

By Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 40-year-old man is being charged with involuntary manslaughter after an alleged fight at SEPTA station in Philadelphia ended with another man being fatally struck by a train, the city's district attorney's office said Friday.

The DA's office said Chaz Wearing was arrested Thursday night.

Wearing is on bench warrant status for an open strangulation case in Delaware County and also has a criminal history in Clinton and Lycoming counties in Pennsylvania, the DA's office said.

The alleged incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday on the eastbound platform at 34th Street Station of SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line in University City.

Police said a "physical altercation" between two men ended up with one of the men on the El's tracks. The man on the tracks then was struck by a train and died at the scene.

Wearing was later taken into custody in the area of 40th and Market Streets, police and the DA's office said.

The DA's office said the investigation remains ongoing.

