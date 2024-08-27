Philadelphia suburb honors unofficial mayor of Lansdale, Charlie the Cat, after unexpected death

LANSDALE, Pa. (CBS) -- Charlie the Cat and his brother Sonny were the heart and soul of the White's Road Park neighborhood.

The four-legged duo was well known throughout the community as gentle souls who loved hanging out with people, especially kids.

"Charlie is kind of just a symbol of joy and coming together because Charlie does not care who you are," said Claire Smith.

"Charlie was like the people's cat," said Katie Murdoch. "We just loved Charlie."

Last week, Patrick Bennett noticed something was wrong with Charlie. "He'd come to my house every morning as soon as I opened my door. Both of them," said Bennett. "[On Friday,] he couldn't hop the fence. He kept falling. I tried to pet him and he just didn't want to be petted back there and I seen the lump on him."

Bennett took Charlie to his owner Kristen Radishofski Ortiz who immediately took Charlie to the veterinary clinic.

On Monday, Ortiz posted a message in the White's Road Park Charlie and Sonny Facebook group with the heartbreaking news that the family had to put Charlie down. In the post, Ortiz shared an X-ray revealed Charlie's spine was severed.

"He was such a free spirit. He just would wonder the neighborhood," said Linette Kalbach. "Little kids who would gravitate towards them he go running right over to them. Teach the kids how to be gentle. It was amazing."

In the post, Ortiz wrote:

"Charlie has touched so many lives, he was funny, bold, fearless, loving, TRUSTING, he brought so many people together in his odd ways that would have otherwise maybe never met."

Ortiz said the veterinarian believes that a human may have caused Charlie's injury.

Today, neighbors gathered in the park to remember Charlie. Children used chalk to draw pictures and some placed rocks painted with pictures and messages to Charlie throughout the park.

"He was a special cat, man. To everybody in this community, he was just special. He had the heart. I don't know. He was special," said Bennett.

A GoFundMe has been started in hopes of building a memorial in the park to honor Charlie.