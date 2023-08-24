Charges filed against owner who abandoned dog at Pittsburgh International Airport
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Charges have been filed against the owner of a dog that was abandoned at the Pittsburgh International Airport earlier this month.
According to Allegheny County Police, 44-year-old Allison Gaiser of Kittanning is now being charged with a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty as well as summary violations of animal cruelty, animal neglect, and abandonment of animals by owner.
RELATED: Police: Traveler abandons dog at Pittsburgh International Airport before getting on flight
Investigators learned that Gaiser abandoned the dog near short-term parking before she boarded a flight to a resort in Mexico.
The dog is doing well and is still being fostered by Animal Friends.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.