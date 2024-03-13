Central Bucks School Board approves all day kindergarten in realignment plan​ for 2026-27

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The Central Bucks Board of School Directors approved a realignment plan effective for the 2026-27 school year during a meeting Tuesday. Part of the plan includes district-wide full day kindergarten and moving 6th graders from elementary to middle school and moving 9th graders from middle to high school.

The realignment plan affects all 23 schools at Central Bucks.

There is a one-time cost of $12 million for renovations at three high schools to create space for 9th graders and $9.9 million for staffing and supplies costs, according to the release by the Central Bucks School District. They said the cost will be phased in over three budget years and there will be an estimated $7 added each month to the taxpayer's bill over the next five years.

The current schools are from kindergarten to 6th grade, 7th grade to 9th grade and 10th grade to 12th grade.

Another change being implemented is to start full-day kindergarten during the 2025-26 school year. Officials are expected to have a place for the pilot classes around Nov. 1.

"These changes will have wide-reaching and impactful benefits for our students," Board President Karen Smith said in the release. "Students will get off to a better start during the early years in kindergarten, sixth-grade students are ready for a middle school experience to help navigate adolescence, and our 9th-grade students will have greater access to programs in the high school."

Officials said the plan won't require a redistricting of attendance boundaries with enrollment expected to stay stable for the next 10 years.

The school district approved a $700,000 severance package for superintendent Dr. Abram Lucabaugh who resigned last November.