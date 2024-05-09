New Jersey school district's "Celebration Prom" gives students with special needs a special night

NJ school district's "Celebration Prom" gives students with special needs chance to enjoy prom night

MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) - The Lenape Regional High School District is rolling out the red carpet and roses Thursday night with its annual "Celebration Prom," an event that gives students with special needs a chance to enjoy prom night.

Veronica Applebaum has quite the to-do list as she gets ready for prom.

"I'm so excited," Applebaum said. "My nails, my makeup, my hair, my dress."

The school district has been hosting its Celebration Prom for almost 15 years. For the second year in a row, the event will be held at its iconic mansion on Main Street. This year's theme is "Red Carpet and Roses."

"We have about 100 students attending this year," Sarah Scannell, a special education teacher at Cherokee High School, said. "All their staff and teachers will be there to support them and celebrate the night."

Scannell is the brains behind the special event.

The Celebration Prom started as a way for Scannell's students and their parents to enjoy prom. Every year, it's been a success. Parents also attend and take part in their favorite tradition: the group photo.

"It's really a moment from them," Scannell said. "Really to see their students having that prom milestone in a night that is 100% here for them."

Jenn Ingersoll is a coach with the Cherokee High School Chiefs United basketball team and a special education teacher at the high school. Ingersoll's Chiefs United basketball team developed a reputation for winning on the court, and she opened up about her love for her students then.

The Celebration Prom is another opportunity to see her students shine in the spotlight again.

"It definitely takes a village," Ingersoll said, "but just seeing them all dolled up, dancing with their friends, feeling comfortable is just magical."