NJ high school Unified Sports basketball team proves bonds go beyond the court

MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) - The Unified Special Olympic Games are gaining momentum across the United States. At one South Jersey high school, the Cherokee High School Chiefs United basketball team proves that lasting bonds go beyond the court.

The Burlington County high school's Chiefs United team is developing a serious rep for winning on its home court.

Head coach Kate Maloney said Unified Sports gives athletes a place to channel that competition.

After coaching her brother, a Special Olympic athlete, Maloney knew she wanted to continue that coaching but blended. She then applied and received a grant to start a Unified Sports program.

"Unified Sports combines players with and without intellectual disabilities on the court to lead to a quick path to friendship and understanding one another," Maloney said.

Ava Harder, a partner, helps to guide these star athletes up and down the court. She hopes people see beyond the exterior.

"I hope they get to see that people really do notice that they have more potential than we think that they do," Harder said.

Assistant coach Jen Ingersoll said all teams and all players are winners.

"They got to play a sport, and not only that shoot the basket and having all the fans cheering for them and having a moment," Ingersoll said. "It was really cool."

Meanwhile, Maloney will keep pushing for more Unified Sports teams at Cherokee with the hopes that all schools will incorporate Unified teams.