Doctors recommend staying up-to-date with your vaccine schedule ahead of winter season

What vaccinations you need to stay up-to-date with your vaccine schedule ahead of winter season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A decline in childhood vaccinations has health officials concerned we could be in for another difficult winter, crowding hospitals with patients. So, doctors say now is the time to prepare for the winter season of respiratory illnesses, and the best way to do that is to make sure you and your family are up to date on all the recommended vaccinations.

There are several vaccinations to consider, depending on your age and risk factors.

That's why doctors said it's important to get as many people protected as possible, to prevent outbreaks and save lives.

"Immunizations protect against severe disease, illness, disability and even death," said Dr. Neha Vyas.

Annual flu shots are recommended for everyone over the age of six months old, which you should have that by the end of October.

With COVID cases going up again, boosters are also recommended for high-risk groups. An updated shot is expected in September, which would guard against the new variants that are spreading.

Also, for the first time, there is a vaccine for another common and highly contagious respiratory virus known as RSV.

The vaccine for RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, includes a shot of preventative antibodies for infants, as well as a vaccine for those over 60. Another is expected soon for pregnant women.

"You would be giving it 2nd or 3rd trimester," said CBS News medical contributor, Dr. Celine Gounder. "The idea is the mom makes the antibodies and she gives her baby antibodies through the placenta, and it's actually how women protect their babies against a whole host of things for the first six months or so of a baby's life."

The other routine vaccinations recommended for adults include a tetanus shot, two doses of shingles vaccines given six months apart for those over 50 or immuno-compromised, as well as a vaccine to guard against pneumonia.

For children, the CDC said they should have shots for tetanus, pneumonia, flu and COVID, as well as the meningococcal vaccine.

Shots to protect against the human papillomavirus, also known as HPV, are also recommended.

"Children have a very strong immune response, so the younger they are, the more they can develop a healthy immune response," Dr. Vyas said.

The flu and COVID shots can be given at the same time, however, because the RSV vaccine is new, it is unknown if it can be combined with others. The CDC is expected to issue guidance on that in the next couple of weeks.