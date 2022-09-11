Watch CBS News
CBS3 Pet Project: Why a stick can hurt your dog severely

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A long walk with your dog in the fall may be something you are looking forward to. Some dogs like to play fetch with little sticks and branches, but animal advocate Carol Erickson warns to be cautious when letting your dog play outside.

Erickson says that little splinters of sticks could not only end up in the digestive system but also in your dog's mouth and wander to other parts of the body from there. Erickson says the splinter could end up in the neck or even the eye and cause severe infection.

She advises buying a splinter-proof chew toy and not letting dogs chew sticks.

