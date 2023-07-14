Philadelphia youth artist nominated for prestigious gospel music award

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A local Philadelphia youth artist is being nominated for a prestigious gospel music award. Alphonso Evans Jr., 18, is also known as A.J. He's a gospel singer and songwriter and signed to Elon Music Group.

"I feel like for us, as young people, we all need to find God in some aspect," Evans said.

Evans released his first album "Not Too Young" last year and it's already being nominated for a Stellar Gospel Music Award in the category Youth Project of the Year.

"Gospel music has a specific message, especially for young people today," Evans said. "We all have a special reason that we are here."

Alphonso Evans Sr. has always encouraged his son to pursue his dreams.

"We knew when he was born that he had a gift," Evans Sr. said. "But you never realize what it's going to be until it actually happens."

Some could say like father like son.

Evans Sr. is the principal of the Philadelphia School District's Stearne Allen Elementary School in Frankford.

While we were blown away by his love for inspiring our youth, his son shares that same passion.

"I want them to feel hope," Evans said, "And it's a lot of things going on in the City of Philadelphia where children are deemed to be failures. At the end of the day, God doesn't give us the spirit of fear but of power, love and a sound mind."

He recently received a Kindred Award for best new artist. From the little boy singing in the choir to leading the youth choir and praise team at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church to singing with his father.

Evans wouldn't let us leave without telling us his big dream.

"I want to be a touring artist," Evans said. "I want to be big, like Beyoncé."