Cat reunited with Pennsylvania family 3 years after disappearing from home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Lancaster County family was reunited with their cat after he disappeared from their home three years ago.

The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department said in a news release that Tigger, an orange cat, was reunited with his family this weekend after going missing two to three years ago.

The latest effort to bring Tigger home began on July 25, when Northern Lancaster police officers at their Warwick Township substation were asked to help with a stray cat hanging around a local business. Police put the business owner in touch with Anita Barr of Last Litter Rescue in Lancaster County.

Police said Barr learned the stray cat belonged to a family in Boeyrtown who had been looking for him. Boyertown is roughly 40 miles from Lititz, where Tigger was hanging around the business. On Sunday, Tigger was finally reunited with his family.

"A-lot of times stories do not have a happy ending but this one is purr-fect, and NLCRPD would like to thank Anita Barr for her hard work and dedication to help so many cats and other animals have better lives," police said in the news release.