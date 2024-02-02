Fans in Philadelphia react to death of Hollywood star Carl Weathers: "Very tragic loss"

Actor Carl Weathers dies at 76; Fans in Philadelphia say will be missed

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Love for Carl Weathers stretched from his fans to the ones who starred right next to him. Sylvester Stallone worked alongside Weathers in the "Rocky" movies and said a legend was lost Friday.

"Today is an incredibly sad day for me. I am so torn up I can't even tell you," Stallone said on social media.

Stallone said Weathers played a huge role in his life and success.

"When he walked into that room, and I saw him for the first time I saw greatness, but I didn't realize how great. I never could have accomplished what we did with Rocky without him," Stallone said.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: Carl Weathers speaks onstage at the premiere of Lucasfilm's first-ever, live-action series, "The Mandalorian," at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. on November 13, 2019. "The Mandalorian" streams exclusively on Disney+. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney) Jesse Grant

Adam Sandler also starred in Happy Gilmore with Weathers. He too posted a tribute on social media saying that he was a great man, dad, actor and athlete. He said he was so much fun to be around, was smart, loyal, and funny, and loved his sons more than anything.

Weathers died at 76 years old. His family issued a statement saying he died "peacefully in his sleep."

He was a former linebacker who turned actor. CBS News Philadelphia spoke with fans at the Rocky statue by the Art Museum.

They said his role as Apollo Creed was unforgettable. They added he is an icon and will be missed.

Sarah Curtis says her mom was a huge fan.

"She grew up watching the Rocky movies. She actually saw Sylvester Stallone in Paris and so since then has been obsessed and watched all the movies and so it's obviously a very tragic loss I think for all Rocky fans," Curtis said.

As the world honors Weathers, Rocky himself had a few last words.

"Apollo, keep punching," Stallone said.

Actors Carl Weathers and Sylvester Stallone on set of the MGM/United Artist movie "Rocky III" in 1982. / Getty Images