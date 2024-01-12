Former Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Carl Holmes will be reinstated: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department said on Friday a former police commander will be reinstated after a criminal case against him was dropped.
Former Chief Inspector Carl Holmes was fired after he was accused of sexually assaulting three female police officers in 2019.
Prosecutors later dropped the charges against him.
The police department said Holmes won an arbitration case to be reinstated.
There is no timeline as to when he'll return to the force.
