Former Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Carl Holmes will be reinstated: police

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department said on Friday a former police commander will be reinstated after a criminal case against him was dropped.

Former Chief Inspector Carl Holmes was fired after he was accused of sexually assaulting three female police officers in 2019.

Prosecutors later dropped the charges against him.

The police department said Holmes won an arbitration case to be reinstated.

There is no timeline as to when he'll return to the force.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on January 12, 2024 / 10:51 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

