Cardinals release TE Zach Ertz. Would reunion with Eagles make sense?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- The Arizona Cardinals on Thursday released veteran tight end Zach Ertz, potentially paving the way for a reunion with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ertz, a three Pro Bowl Selection with the Eagles, has spent the past five games on injured reserve with a quadriceps injury. Ertz will go on waivers, and if he clears, he'll become a free agent.

The 33-year-old Ertz spent the first 7 1/2 seasons of his career with the Birds, where he won a Super Bowl in 2017. He was traded to the Cardinals in 2021 and played well, with 56 catches for 574 yards and three touchdowns in just 11 games.

Last season, Ertz had 406 yards on 69 catches and four TDs in 10 games before tearing his ACL. He returned this season and has 27 catches for 187 yards and a TD in seven games.

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert suffered a fractured forearm in Week 9 against the Cowboys. While Goedert's nearing a return and reportedly could play Sunday, his injury could create an opportunity for Ertz to come back to Philly.

The Birds have also been without Grant Calcaterra because of injury, leaving Jack Stoll and Albert Okwuegbunam as their only TEs.

Ertz would have to clear waivers before any possible reunion with the Eagles is considered.

Former Cardinals teammate J.J. Watt was the first to report Ertz's release, saying on social media that the tight end "plans to sign with a contender and make a run at his 2nd Super Bowl ring."

The Cardinals confirmed Ertz's release shortly afterward.

The Cards' release of Ertz clears the way for the rapidly improving Trey McBride to assume the starting role.