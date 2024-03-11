Former Jenkintown urgent care worker arrested for sexual assault; police believe there could be more victims

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A medical assistant is facing charges after he impersonated a licensed nurse and sexually assaulted two patients at a Montgomery County urgent care, Abington Township police announced Monday.

Ramon Garcia, a former medical assistant at Carbon Health Urgent Care in the township's Jenkintown section, was arrested Monday by Abington investigators while at work. Garcia was charged with aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and invasion of privacy for his role in two incidents in the past month at the urgent care.

The first instance, reported to police on March 1, involved a woman who said she went to the urgent care for a pre-employment drug test. Garcia told the woman she was randomly selected to be observed during her drug test, where she would have to pee in a cup, police said.

After he watched the woman provide her sample, he gave her his phone number and proceeded to ask her out on a date. Abington Township police had already been investigating this incident when a second report involving Garcia came in.

Just nine days later, another woman told police she had been inappropriately touched during an exam at the same Carbon Health Urgent Care.

In this instance, Garcia identified himself as a nurse to the second woman and took her to an examination room. He then asked her to undress and put on latex gloves and conducted a pelvic exam. Later during the second woman's examination, he helped her take off her pants and began to touch her again, police said.

The second woman told Abington Township police that when Garcia moved his head towards her pelvic area, she got up, said no and proceeded to get dressed.

Garcia then asked her if she was in a relationship, if she had any fantasies and, again, gave her his phone number before she left the urgent care, police said.

When Garcia was arrested Monday at Carbon Health, investigators found out his job responsibilities as a medical assistant included signing in patients, taking vitals, and if instructed by a medical professional, taking blood samples. Officials said Garcia is not trained, instructed or permitted to conduct either of the kinds of examinations or tests that he did with both of the women.

Carbon Health provided the following statement to CBS News Philadelphia Monday night:

We were made aware today of serious allegations regarding sexual misconduct against a Medical Assistant at our Jenkintown, PA location. We were shocked by these allegations. We can share that this individual is no longer employed at Carbon Health. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and other relevant authorities. The safety, well-being, and trust of our patients are our highest priorities. We are dedicated to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for everyone who seeks care at our facilities. We understand the impact this news may have on our patients and the community, and we want to reassure everyone that we are unwavering in our commitment to uphold the highest standards of safety and integrity. We encourage anyone with concerns or information related to this matter to come forward and report to law enforcement.

Abington Township police believe there could be more victims because Garcia worked at the Abington Township location since July 2023 and may have worked at other locations in Montgomery Township or Dresher prior.

Anyone with any information regarding the investigation into Garcia is asked to contact Detective Jeff Anderson with the Special Victim's Unit at (267)536-1102 or janderson@abingtonpa.gov.