Abington Township detectives concerned there's more victims after urgent care worker arrested A medical assistant is facing charges after he allegedly impersonated a licensed nurse and sexually assaulted two patients at a Montgomery County urgent care, Abington Township police said Monday. Ramon Garcia, a former medical assistant at Carbon Health Urgent Care in Jenkintown, was arrested Monday afternoon while at work. Garcia was charged with sexual assault and invasion of privacy for his role in two incidents in the past month at the urgent care.