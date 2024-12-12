Fire at Carangi Baking Company in South Philadelphia placed under control

Fire at Carangi Baking Company in Philadelphia placed under control

Fire at Carangi Baking Company in Philadelphia placed under control

Fire at Carangi Baking Company in Philadelphia placed under control

A fire at Carangi Baking Company in South Philadelphia was placed under control Thursday afternoon, the city's fire department said.

The fire started around 2 p.m. and burned for about an hour at the South Philly bakery at 2650 South Iseminger Street.

The Philadelphia Fire Department said nobody was injured in the blaze.

CBS News Philadelphia

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Carangi Baking Company was established in 1996, according to its website. The shop sells a wide variety of Italian bread, tomato pie, strombolis, sandwiches and other products.