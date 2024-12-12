Watch CBS News
Fire at Carangi Baking Company in South Philadelphia placed under control

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

A fire at Carangi Baking Company in South Philadelphia was placed under control Thursday afternoon, the city's fire department said.

The fire started around 2 p.m. and burned for about an hour at the South Philly bakery at 2650 South Iseminger Street.

The Philadelphia Fire Department said nobody was injured in the blaze. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Carangi Baking Company was established in 1996, according to its website. The shop sells a wide variety of Italian bread, tomato pie, strombolis, sandwiches and other products. 

