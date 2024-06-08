Car hits fire hydrant, launching through Kingsessing home's window before crashing into residence

Pennsylvanians report drained EBT cards, state warns of card-skimming scam | Digital Brief

Pennsylvanians report drained EBT cards, state warns of card-skimming scam | Digital Brief

Pennsylvanians report drained EBT cards, state warns of card-skimming scam | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A car hit a fire hydrant, launching it through a window before crashing into a home in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood Saturday evening, responding fire crews told CBS News Philadelphia.

Eyewitnesses and fire rescue crews described a chain reaction where a car hit a fire hydrant, sending it flying into a residence's window before both crashed into a home near South Frazier Street and Greenway Avenue.

Fortunately, no one inside the home at the time was injured, crews told CBS News Philadelphia. After the crash, the driver was able to climb out of the car and was taken to the hospital.

The Department of License and Inspections for the city is assessing the support beams on the house's porch that were damaged. Another home nearby was also damaged during the crash.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.