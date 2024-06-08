Watch CBS News
Local News

Car hits fire hydrant, launching through Kingsessing home's window before crashing into residence

By Jessica MacAulay, Scott Jacobson, Terra Sullivan

/ CBS Philadelphia

Pennsylvanians report drained EBT cards, state warns of card-skimming scam | Digital Brief
Pennsylvanians report drained EBT cards, state warns of card-skimming scam | Digital Brief 03:04

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A car hit a fire hydrant, launching it through a window before crashing into a home in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood Saturday evening, responding fire crews told CBS News Philadelphia.

Eyewitnesses and fire rescue crews described a chain reaction where a car hit a fire hydrant, sending it flying into a residence's window before both crashed into a home near South Frazier Street and Greenway Avenue.

car-crashes-into-house-front.jpg

Fortunately, no one inside the home at the time was injured, crews told CBS News Philadelphia. After the crash, the driver was able to climb out of the car and was taken to the hospital. 

car-crashes-into-house-1.jpg

The Department of License and Inspections for the city is assessing the support beams on the house's porch that were damaged. Another home nearby was also damaged during the crash. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

First published on June 8, 2024 / 8:30 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.