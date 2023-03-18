Watch CBS News
Brave contestants celebrate Cape May St. Patrick's Day Plunge

By Andreas Copes, Matt Petrillo

Digital Brief: March 18, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: March 18, 2023 (AM) 03:02

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) – It got very cold for some folks down at the shore Saturday morning with water temperatures below 42 degrees Fahrenheit. Carney's organized its 6th Annual St. Paddy's Day Plunge and 5K in Cape May. 

The event kicked off at 7 a.m. with registration followed by the 5K at 11 a.m.

Polar Plunge in Cape may showing tow people arm in arm; one person shows thumbs up into the camera
Matt Petrillo

At 12:30 p.m., brave folks were running into the Atlantic for the Cape May Polar Plunge.

Yet, to give the plungers the "Luck of the Irish," a bagpiper was performing before they dove into the ocean.

Despite the wintry temperatures coming up Saturday night, people at the shore were lucky with only a few clouds and sunshine.

Proceeds of the event will benefit the Cape May Food Closet, according to Carney's website.

And after battling freezing temperatures, people were invited to celebrate at the restaurant for an after-party.

First published on March 18, 2023 / 1:57 PM

