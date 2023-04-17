Canine flu outbreak puts ACCT Philly in "crisis mode"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia shelter is in crisis mode after a canine influenza outbreak is highlighting the urgent need for foster homes. More than 70 dogs at ACCT Philly immediately need homes, and they need them fast.

"We're basically setting up a shelter within a shelter," ACCT Philly executive director Sarah Barnett said.

A canine influenza outbreak is forcing the shelter to separate dogs already in the shelter from those coming through the doors until the virus is "cleared." Staff will also disinfect the spaces.

The problem? The temporary space has 50 spots, and currently, the shelter has more than 120 pups in its care.

"We need to get these 70 dogs, in addition to the ones that are coming in each day out by the time that we start this so that we can really have what's called a clean break," Barnett said.

Local rescues, though, are stepping in to help.

Pickle was pulled from ACCT Philly by "Saved Me" rescue and is now up for adoption.

"Anyone who can open their home, even temporarily for just a couple weeks, is going to play a huge part in saving the city's dogs," Saved Me executive director Lauren Nace said.

Saved Me is one of several rescues working overtime to find fosters for ACCT Philly or taking dogs like Pickle in from the city shelter to free up space.

"We provide all of the supplies, we cover all of the medical costs," Nace said. "The only thing expected from our fosters is their home, their love, and maybe some social media help."

Doggie Style Pets in Old City is also stepping in to help the shelter by donating more than a hundred Kong toys and providing low-cost crates. They work alongside Saved Me to showcase Pickle and other adoptable dogs in the front of the store.

"It's little but it does feel nice that we're helping," Jill Giardino with Doggie Style Pets said.

ACCT Philly said it has until next Monday for 70-plus dogs to find foster or forever homes.

The shelter, and its rescue partners, ask if you cannot foster or adopt to think about donating to help cover expenses, including vet bills.

"I think the question on everybody's mind is, what if we don't find placement for 70? What if we end up with 60 dogs? And part of what's hard right now is that we don't know the answer to that," Barnett said.