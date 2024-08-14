Camp Jeremy offers summer fun to pediatric organ recipients and their siblings in Philadelphia suburb

Camp Jeremy offers summer fun to pediatric organ recipients and their siblings

LAFAYETTE HILL, Pa. (CBS) — In Montgomery County this week, children facing huge medical issues can focus on just being a kid thanks to a special camp that also welcomes siblings.

Swimming, archery, and rock-wall climbing: these activities and more fill the days for kids at Camp Jeremy, run by the Gift Of Life Donor Program. For 20 years, the camp has welcomed children and teens who received organ transplants, and it is all free.

When she was just a baby, 10-year-old Jade Moeller received part of a liver from her mother.

"She was a matching donor," she said. "And, she had to help me with her gift of life."

Jade's 13-year-old brother Zachary Moeller remembered the time after his sister's transplant.

"It was a little weird because half the time I wasn't really with my parents," he said. "So, it was hard for me."

But at Camp Jeremy, Zachary said he was happy he got to focus on fun along with his sister.

"It makes me very happy that I can get this kind of experience," he said.

The camp was named for Jeremy Clemons, who received an organ transplant when he was eight years old. His big brother Josh Clemons remembered what it was like to watch Jeremy go through endless medical visits.

"Remember him getting the heart transplant," he said. "So, it was kind of tough times with him being sick and waiting to get the new heart."

In 2003, Jeremy died at 23 from an infection after gallbladder surgery. To keep his memory alive, Josh founded Camp Jeremy in 2004 to let children concentrate on enjoying summer.

"Brings me happiness that kids look forward to this camp every year," Josh Clemons said.

Josh said Jeremy would be proud: "I hope he would think this was a worthwhile endeavor."

This is also the 50th anniversary of the Gift for Life program, which is working to register 50,000 new organ donors to help adults and kids like the ones at Camp Jeremy.