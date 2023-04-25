Camden's Adventure Aquarium welcomes blue penguin chick on World Penguin Day

CAMDEN N.J (CBS) -- On World Penguin Day, Camden's Adventure Aquarium welcomes a little blue chick!

Sheila and Spud, a breeding couple, had another chick hatch Tuesday. They had also welcomed another baby blue chick over the weekend, Adventure Aquarium says.

The sex of both chicks has not been determined yet, but the Aquarium will have a gender reveal soon.

Both of the chicks will be on exhibit with their parents for the next three weeks before they are moved behind the scenes.

This breeding season so far Sheila and Spud had three chicks hatch. In addition to the recent chicks, the pair had welcomed Tater Tot on February 15.

Guest who want to see little blue chicks grow can visit Adventure Aquarium and purchase tickets here.