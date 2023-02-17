Watch CBS News
Camden HS teams involved in brawl removed from tournament play

By CBS3 Staff

CBS Philadelphia

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Two high schools involved in a brawl during the championship game of the Camden County Boys Basketball Tournament have been withdrawn from state tournament play, the Camden City School District said Friday.

The fight happened Thursday night between Camden High School and Camden Eastside High School.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association said in a statement Friday it approved the district's decision.

"The NJSIAA welcomes the decision by the Camden City School District to remove both its teams -- Camden High School and Camden Eastside High School -- from the boys basketball state tournament," the statement said. "This decision, which follows an altercation involving both teams, is consistent with established NJSIAA rules that would have eliminated the two teams from tournament play. Moving forward, Lindenwold, which was set to face Camden, and Clearview, scheduled to play Eastside, will both receive forfeit wins and advance to the next round." 

The game Thursday night was suspended after a fight broke out.

No one was seriously injured in the fight.

February 17, 2023

