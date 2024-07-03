Camden begins 4th of July celebrations with Gin Blossoms, fireworks and more

Camden prepares for Freedom Festival, which features Gin Blossoms and fireworks

Camden prepares for Freedom Festival, which features Gin Blossoms and fireworks

Camden prepares for Freedom Festival, which features Gin Blossoms and fireworks

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Camden started celebrating the Fourth of July a little early.

At Wiggins Waterfront Park Wednesday afternoon, vendors were getting food and merchandise ready for the 26th annual Freedom Festival, which includes music and fireworks.

Guests were also starting to arrive to get a good spot on the lawn.

At 6 p.m. Tara Hendricks is set to perform, followed by the 90s band Gin Blossoms.

Families said this event was the perfect way to start the long holiday weekend.

"This place gets mobbed, and there's no fights, there's no problems," one attendee said. "Everybody loves it, no matter what kind of music."

"This is so beautiful right here, and I'm going to be here all day," another said. "I'm not going nowhere until it's over."

The free event is a collaboration between the county and the City of Camden. Officials said between 20,000 and 30,000 people are expected to attend, and a heavy police presence is on hand.

The fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

You can also watch the fireworks live on CBS News Philadelphia in the CBS News app or on our streaming channel.