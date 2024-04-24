Friends and family gather to remember Camay De Silva, Delaware State University shooting victim

Family and friends gather to remember Camay DeSilva, who died in Delaware State University shooting

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — At least 100 people gathered at a park in Wilmington Wednesday night to remember 18-year-old Camay Mitchell De Silva, who was shot and killed early Sunday morning while visiting a friend at Delaware State University.

Candles spelled out Camay's name, and friends and family members said she filled countless hearts with joy and happiness.

"She was funny, genuine, motivational," said De Silva's high school friend Kayla Reynolds.

De Silva's father, Dontavius Mitchell, said she was "just happy all the time. She lightened up a room, and she was just everything."

As blue and yellow balloons were released into the sky, many of those attending the vigil also released tears while grieving the loss.

De Silva was a freshman at Morgan State University in Baltimore. Her mother, Shanelle De Silva, said every chance her daughter got, she cherished spending time with her loved ones in Delaware.

"That's who she was," Shanelle De Silva said. "She was about family. She always made time to spend with her family and friends."

Earlier this week, students told CBS News Philadelphia the shooting happened during Spring Fling week, and many people were outside on the Dover campus.

Police believe De Silva was an innocent bystander.

As the university recovers from the tragedy, President Tony Allen expressed his condolences to the De Silva family.

"Obviously, we're praying for the De Silva family and we're continuing the ongoing investigation, which is being led by the Dover Police Department," Allen said. "But we're trying to keep our community together, healthy and strong."

The gunman is still at large and Dover police are looking for leads that could help investigators identify a suspect in De Silva's death.

Meanwhile, De Silva's parents said they feel bad for the person who took away the heartbeat of their home.

"The universe has its plans," Mitchell said. "We don't know how long we're going to have people. And we don't know how long life is. You kind of ask yourself, 'Why her?' But then it could've been somebody else's kid and we would've been out here feeling the same way."