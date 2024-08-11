Philadelphia Eagles sign safety Caden Sterns, release linebacker Shaq Quarterman

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles signed safety Caden Sterns on Sunday and released linebacker Shaq Quarterman in a corresponding move, the team announced.

Sterns has some familiarity with Vic Fangio's defense after he was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft, but the 24-year-old hasn't been healthy the past two seasons. Fangio was the head coach in Denver from 2019-21.

We have signed S Caden Sterns and have released LB Shaq Quarterman. pic.twitter.com/KNcCinR8C0 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 11, 2024

Before signing with the Eagles, Sterns was waived by the Carolina Panthers are failing his physical. He was released by the Broncos last week.

After playing 15 games, including two starts, in the 2021 season, Sterns has only played in six games over the past two seasons. He played in one game for the Broncos last season after he tore his patellar tendon.

In 21 games, Sterns has four interceptions, nine pass deflections and 49 total tackles.

The Eagles are banged up at safety in training camp with C.J. Gardner-Johnson dealing with a shoulder injury and Sydney Brown on the physically unable-to-perform list.

The Eagles signed Quarterman last week and released him after their 16-13 Week 1 preseason win over the Baltimore Ravens.