Montgomery County skiers, ski shop owners excited for more snow and business

Montgomery County skiers and ski shop owners excited for more snow and winter business

Montgomery County skiers and ski shop owners excited for more snow and winter business

Montgomery County skiers and ski shop owners excited for more snow and winter business

SCHWENKSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) – Families, ski resorts and other local businesses prepared for the snow as business owners saw more traffic and revenue ahead of the upcoming snowfall.

Dina Sanz owns Cabin Craft Ski Shop and Outdoor Adventures. She helped customers get fitted Monday for boots, snow boards and skis. She said last winter's lack of snow dried up a third of her business.

But in the first week of January 2024, sales were up 40%.

"The people you're seeing in here today are here because it is going to snow on Tuesday," Sanz said.

Nearby, 15-year-old Ava Flicker from Collegeville and her 13-year-old brother Grant had big plans for their new gear.

"I'm excited just to be out," Ava said. "Skiing good fresh powder, not ice, just really good conditions."

"Riding with my friends having a lot of fun on the slopes," Grant said.

Just a few blocks away, Spring Mountain Ski Area owner Rick Buckman said not enough snow was in the forecast to cover the entire resort.

"But with this cold weather, we'll make enough snow to get some of it open probably in two days and the whole thing open in about a week," Buckman said.

Fifteen-year-old Mark Ault wanted to hit the slopes at Spring Mountain and a hill at home if he got a snow day on Tuesday.

"Oh yeah, I can't wait. We have a really big sledding hill right by our house," Ault said.

Back at Cabin Craft, Adria Zane got her sons geared up too.

"We'll see when the skis are ready and then be able to get outside and have some fun in the winter," Zane said.